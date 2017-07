× Man in critical condition after Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood.

Officers found the victim, described as a man in his 50’s, Â lying in a yard between Carmine and Bethel Streets just before 11:00 pm Friday night.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.