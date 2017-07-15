Watch live as statue to Richmond icon Maggie Walker is unveiled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The monument honoring Maggie Walker will be revealed to the public during a ceremony Saturday morning on what would have been the Richmond icon and entrepreneur's 153rd birthday.

The statue of Maggie Lena Walker is located in downtown Richmond at Broad and Adams streets, which is a gateway to the Jackson Ward neighborhood where many of her life accomplishments occurred.

Antonio Toby Mendez, who was contracted in 2015 to create the tribute, said the 10-foot bronze sculpture depicts Walker at the peak of her life when she was 45 years old.

"The big thing is Maggie was a national figure and not many people know who she is," Mendez said. "I think it is very important now that she is being known once again."

Mendez said installation aims to be educational, inviting and a place where people can gather to reflect.

"It's very exciting," Mendez added. "It's hard to believe that we've come this far and that we're ready to do this."

Walker's great-grandson: 'It's been a long battle'

"Just sitting here looking at how they captured the history of her life...is touching,” said Dr. Johnny Mickens III, the great-grandson of Maggie Walker.

The Richmond business woman knew the value of a dollar and was the first African-American woman to open a bank in the United States, in 1903.

"When you think about the time, you kind of think that it's almost impossible,” Mickens said.

Her grandson said the memorial has been nearly 20 years in the making

"I'm elated; I'm elated,” he said. “It's been a long battle," Mickens said. "It means that a person who persevered through Jim Crow days make major accomplishments that people tried to turn around."

As President and Founder of the Saint Luke Penny Savings, Walker pushed for economic empowerment and independence in her community.

"I mean they had the reformers bank and several other black banks,” Mickens said. “But for a woman to do it was kind of unheard of at the time.

The statue is an investment that Walker's descendants said will mean much more for years to come.

"It's going to be a momentous occasion, that's all I can say,” Mickens said. “And every time I pass it, it will be.”

