Heat eases slightly this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are finishing up a hot week across the Commonwealth. Highs have been in the 90s since Monday.

The heat got really intense Wednesday through Friday with highs near 100°. Due to the muggy conditions, it felt like 107° Thursday and Friday.

A cold front passing south of the area will temper the heat slightly. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel hotter, but the heat index will stay below 100° for most areas.

Humidity levels will drop a little Saturday night into Sunday, but jump back up for all of next week.

It looks like we will see another wave of intense heat by the end of the week with highs back into the upper 90s.

Isolated showers/storms will be around this weekend, mostly across southside Virginia. We will see a better chance of storms Monday into Tuesday.

