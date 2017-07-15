3 killed, 6 injured in massive blaze at Chesapeake senior living complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department says three people are dead after a four-alarm fire at a senior living apartment complex, WTKR reported.

Crews were called to the Chesapeake Crossing Apartments in the 1900 block of Robert Hall Boulevard at 4:34 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of the three-story senior living apartment complex. Smoke and flames were coming from three out of the five buildings.

Crews helped evacuate the building and started to extinguish the fire. The fire was declared under control at 6:54 a.m.

Officials said four civilians and two firefighters have been taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Three people died in the fire; investigators say they were found in different locations of the complex.

The fire has caused significant damage to all three buildings and crews have accounted for all residents.

There has been no word yet exactly how many residents have been displaced.

The American Red Cross provided snacks and water to displaced residents.

An emergency shelter has been set up at Indian River High School.