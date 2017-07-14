× Weekend Events: Anthem LemonAid, Maggie Walker Statue Unveiled, Latin Ballet of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va.–

Anthem LemonAid: July 14-16

Anthem LemonAid is Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ signature summer event and has been helping kids with cancer since 2001. The event is in the second year of a $250,000 commitment to the Infusion Center in CHoR’s Hematology and Oncology Clinic, where children with cancer, like Caroline, receive the chemotherapy, blood transfusions, and immune system boosting infusions they needs. Sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield,

Richmond-area families, businesses and community organizations, can make a big difference for local kids with cancer by supporting lemonade stands all over Richmond. 100% of all funds raised will support the $250,000 fundraising goal. CBS 6 will have a stand at 3301 West Broad Street Friday until 4pm. Donations will be accepted. Along with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, other event sponsors include Children’s Hospital Foundation, Virginia Credit Union, RVA Primrose Schools, Richmond Family Magazine, RichmondMom.com, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Lakeside Avenue Business Association and Walgreens. Great gratitude goes out to these partners who contribute to the success of Anthem LemonAid year after year. For more information on Anthem LemonAid visit AnthemLemonAid.com or call 804-228-5934.

Maggie L. Walker Statue Unveiling on Her 153rd Birthday

Saturday, July 15, 10am, The monument location is at Broad and Adams Street in the city’s historic Jackson Ward neighborhood. The unveiling of Richmond’s newest monument memorializing the Richmond icon and entrepreneur Maggie Lena Walker, the first woman to charter a bank in the United States. The public is cordially invited to join Mayor Levar M. Stoney, city officials, the statue’s nationally acclaimed artist, Antonio “Toby” Mendez, members of the Maggie Walker family and other dignitaries for this momentous event.

Following the unveiling a reception with the artist at the new plaza. The National Park Service will conduct walking tours of the area focusing on Ms. Walker’s contributions to Richmond immediately following the dedication and the National Historic Site will remain open all day for tours. For more information visit http://mailchi.mp/b604814a9162/maggie-walker-monument-unveiling-and-celebration-this-saturday.

5th Annual Smoke and Vine Festival

Saturday, July 15, 4 pm – 10 pm at James River Cellars Winery, 1100 Washington Highway, Glen Allen, Va. A wine and cigar festival, a celebration of community, family and friends presented by Johnson’s Charities and Funkmotor Entertainment. Proceeds benefit children with disabilities and special needs. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, sample James River wines, enjoy premium cigars on the private smoker’s patio, learn line dancing as DJ King Tutt and Mr. Gee play the jams, groove Butcher Brown Jazz Band and satisfy your palate with foods from Big Herm’s Catering and Ronnie’s BBQ, plus there will also be specialty vendors, and a beer truck for the non-wine drinkers. Advance tickets $30 and may be more at the gate. DIRECTIONS: To James River Cellar Winery – from I-95 take exit 86B (Elmont). At the second stoplight turn right onto Route 1 North (Washington Highway). Winery entrance is less than one mile on right immediately after the driving range. 11008 Washington Highway Glen Allen, VA. For more information on James River Cellars Winery call (804) 550-7516 or visit http://www.jamesrivercellars.com/, for information on Smoke and Vine visit http://smokeandvinefestival.com/. Smoke and Vine returning Hosts CBS 6 Antoinette Essa and Thomas Haskins.

Latin Ballet of Virginia Fiesta del Sol

Saturday, July 15, 8:30 PM at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater

A celebration of the culture and traditions of Central America, folklore, myths, legends and cultures from Central America and the Caribbean showcasing Guatemala, Panama, Belize, Cuba, Yucatan Peninsula (Mexico), and the Dominican Republic. Some of the performance includes African-Caribbean dances and music such as Meringue, Salsa, Rhumba, Danzon and Bachata. For more information visit https://www.latinballet.com/fiesta-del-sol-event. The event is free, with free parking.

Caroline County Agricultural Fair

Through July 15

8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen, Va. , details visit http://carolinefair.com/home.

Blue-Ribbon Fun at the Midtown State Fair

Sunday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second annual Midtown State Fair returns to Libbie Mill Midtown at Libbie Mill Lake. An afternoon of old-fashioned fun with an unconventional twist will include cake/bake walks, farmer grill-offs with Virginia beef, square dancing, live music, specialty food fare and more. Competitions will include an adult and kid’s culinary spelling bee, tin-foil origami, an human chicken impersonating contest, pickle-face making (bring us your best sour face!), a pretty-as-a-peach pie/cake bake-off and a perfect pickle-making contest. Sample farm produce from Tricycle Gardens (the event’s beneficiary), specialty Virginia food products, craft beer, wine and sodas, as well as signature dishes from local restaurants including Shagbark, Rappahannock and Mama J’s. Midtown State Fair attendees will also receive a special discount code to use when Fire, Flour and Fork tickets go on sale Aug. 1. Details visit midtownstatefair.com

Future Event:

Drums Along The James, Monday, July 17, 7:30 pm

Drums Corps International, Marching Music’s Major League, CBS 6 Mike Goldberg is the Emcee for a big Drum Along The James, Corps at Powhatan High School, Powhatan. For more information visit http://www.dci.org/ViewArticle.dbml?ATCLID=211300158&DB_OEM_ID=33500 or call 317-275-1212.