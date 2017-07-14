Shaynefully Delicious Garden Fresh Caprese Salad

RICHMOND, Va. – Resident ‘foodie’ Shayne Rogers, AKA Chef Shon-YAY, stopped by the backyard weather garden to share her recipe for Caprese Salad, using ingredients picked from our own vegetable patch. For more information you can visit http://www.facebook.com/shaynefullydelicious/

Caprese Salad

2 pounds of your favorite tomatoes, chopped in large pieces

1 8 oz. ball of fresh mozzarella, chopped into big chunky pieces

1 c basil leaves loosely packed

Arugula or other leafy salad green

3 T olive oil

3 T balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper

Cover a platter with some fresh arugula. Stir together tomatoes, salt, pepper, olive oil and vinegar, add the mozzarella and basil right before you serve. Garnish with more fresh basil, fresh ground black pepper and olive oil. Enjoy!