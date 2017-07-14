3 weeks after deadly I-95 hit-and-run, victim’s aunt begs driver to turn self in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – It has been three weeks since a Chesterfield woman was killed in a horrific hit-and-run on I-95 in Richmond.

The victim’s aunt, Robin Davis, is speaking out on behalf of her sister who is desperate for answers.

That woman’s daughter, 41-year-old Carrie Friedhoff of North Chesterfield, fell off the back of a motorcycle and was struck by an SUV that did not stop and kept going.

The accident snarled traffic for hours o I-95 north between mile marker 74 and 75 near Leigh Street on Friday, June 24 around 9:20 p.m.

"We’re still making a plea to the public to come forward if you have information to please contact us," Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said.

Troopers said 58-year-old Robin W. Friedhoff was driving the motorcycle. His wife, Carrie, was his passenger.

Troopers said a car swinging wide on the entrance ramp caused Robin to switch lanes and wreck the bike. While trying to pick themselves up from that accident, Carrie was run over. She died at the scene.

One witness told troopers she saw sparks fly and the back end of that SUV bounce off what she believes was the crashed motorcycle.

"She's a very sweet young lady and meant the world to all of us," Davis said. “She had a lot of issues, but we loved her.”

Davis said seeing her sister deal with her daughter’s death compelled her to keep Carrie's story in the headlines in hopes someone will come forward with information police need.

“I think that the person who did that was not human,” Davis said. ”How can a human being leave a person lying in the road like a possum?"

Troopers urge anyone who may have information that could help find the driver -- especially if you were on I-95 in that northbound area of I-95 around 10 p.m. on June 24 -- to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or #77.