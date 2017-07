Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man awoke Friday to his air conditioner sofa on fire, the fire victim's brother said.

A 2 a.m. smoke alarm woke the man inside his North 31st Street home. He was able to escape the fire unharmed.

The man's brother said he believed sparks from the air conditioner may have started the fire.

Richmond fire investigators are working to determine exactly what started the fire.