RICHMOND, Va. – Middle school aged girls have a unique opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops that focus on science, technology, engineering, mathematics and the arts. Della Sigrest, Founder of “Full STEAM Ahead,” stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the exciting workshops. The ‘Full STEAM Ahead’ one day conference takes place on Friday, July 21st for young ladies in sixth through ninth grade in the Greater Richmond Area. The conference will be held at the Da Vinci Center on VCU Campus. For more information, and a complete list of scheduled events, you can visit http://full-steam-ahead.info/