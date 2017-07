Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- Fire burned the 360 restaurant and truck stop on Route 360, near Route 153,  in Amelia.

Video taken outside the business Friday showed smoke pouring from the roof.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Crews from Chesterfield and Powhatan assisted in the fighting the fire.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.