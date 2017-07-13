Coach Nikki-Dee helps train kids for sports stardom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDSTON, Va. -- Nikki-Dee trained as a Sportz4Life coach during a recent Nikki-Dee Can You Be Me segment.

"How adorable are these littles?" Nikki-Dee said while she worked with children at New Bridge Baptist Church in Sandston.

Sportz4Life is an activity that comes schools, day cares, and summer camps to teach golf and tennis to children.

Watch the video to see how the children did as Coach Nikki-Dee.

Do have a job you'd like Nikki-Dee to try? Click here to tell her all about it.