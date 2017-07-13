Search underway after inmate accidentally released from Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 25-year-old man accidentally released Wednesday from the Chesterfield County Jail.

Officials said 25-year-old Mathew Chambliss Coleman was “inadvertently released from custody” after he was brought to the Chesterfield County Jail from the Richmond Justice Center.

Sheriff Kari Leonard said in a news release that the mistake happened after Coleman was released on his own recognizance for charges in Richmond. Then the same thing happened when he arrived in Chesterfield where he is facing two charges.

However, Coleman, who has outstanding charges in Petersburg, was supposed to be held without bond on those charges.

“The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for Coleman and is actively engaged in trying to locate him now,” officials said.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 804-748-1490 or the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0860.

