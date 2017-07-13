Police still searching for driver of grey sedan who hit motorcyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify a driver who is suspected of a hit and run which occurred in the Carver neighborhood in May.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, officers responded to the intersection of West Broad and Goshen Streets for a report of a hit and run.

Officers were told the victim was on his motorcycle and traveling westbound on West Broad Street. As he proceeded to make a right turn onto Goshen Street, a gray sedan struck his motorcycle from the rear.

Due to the high impact of the collision, the motorcycle spun throwing the victim off the motorcycle, according to crash investigators. The suspect fled the scene continuing westbound on West Broad Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a gray Pontiac sedan with license plate WPH-5981.