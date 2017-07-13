NYC subway rider wakes up to man urinating on her face, police say

NEW YORK — Police are looking for a New York City subway rider wanted in a stomach-churning incident Thursday.

A woman riding the J train in Brooklyn told officers she woke up to a man urinating on her face, police told WPIX-TV.

It was shortly before 2 a.m. when a woman was sitting on a southbound J train listening to headphones with her eyes closed, police said.

The train was passing the 75th Street-Elderts Lane station when she felt a liquid spraying her face, police said. She opened her eyes to find that liquid was urine from a man who standing before her.

The culprit exited the train at Cypress Hills without saying a word, according the New York Daily News.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.