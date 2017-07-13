‘Heavy fire’ reported at Henrico home
Enjoy a Sweet Rocky Road

Posted 12:49 pm, July 13, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Baker Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen, was back in our CBS 6 Backyard Weather Garden to whip up a *hot dessert, Rocky Road Brownies. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Sweet Leanne’s Rocky Road Brownies

Ingredients:
3/4 cup butter, cubed
4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped
4 eggs
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups miniature marshmallows
1 cup (6 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup chopped walnuts

Directions:
1:  Melt butter and chocolate, stir until smooth; cool for 10 minutes
2:  In a large bowl, beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla until blended.
3:  Stir in chocolate mixture.
4:  Gradually add flour until well blended.
5:  Spread into a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes.
6:  Sprinkle with the marshmallows, chocolate chips and walnuts; bake 4 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.