Enjoy a Sweet Rocky Road

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Baker Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen, was back in our CBS 6 Backyard Weather Garden to whip up a *hot dessert, Rocky Road Brownies. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Sweet Leanne’s Rocky Road Brownies

Ingredients:

3/4 cup butter, cubed

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups miniature marshmallows

1 cup (6 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

1: Melt butter and chocolate, stir until smooth; cool for 10 minutes

2: In a large bowl, beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla until blended.

3: Stir in chocolate mixture.

4: Gradually add flour until well blended.

5: Spread into a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes.

6: Sprinkle with the marshmallows, chocolate chips and walnuts; bake 4 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.