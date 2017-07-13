Enjoy a Sweet Rocky Road

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Baker Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen, was back in our CBS 6 Backyard Weather Garden to whip up a *hot dessert, Rocky Road Brownies. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com
Sweet Leanne’s Rocky Road Brownies
Ingredients:
3/4 cup butter, cubed
4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped
4 eggs
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups miniature marshmallows
1 cup (6 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
1: Melt butter and chocolate, stir until smooth; cool for 10 minutes
2: In a large bowl, beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla until blended.
3: Stir in chocolate mixture.
4: Gradually add flour until well blended.
5: Spread into a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes.
6: Sprinkle with the marshmallows, chocolate chips and walnuts; bake 4 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.