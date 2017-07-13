Donnie Wahlberg drops $2,000 tip at Waffle House before New Kids show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Singer, actor, generous tipper. Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg explained why left a $2,000 tip for Waffle House workers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars, for years! So, when I walk into a Waffle House, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at Waffle House in Charlotte,” the New Kids on the Block singer posted on social media.

Wahlberg and the other New Kids are set to perform in Charlotte Thursday night.

Waffle House workers in Atlanta, Tampa, and Hollywood, Florida take note, Donnie and the New Kids on the Block are headed your way!