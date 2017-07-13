× 5th Annual Smoke & Vine Festival

RICHMOND, Va.–

5th Annual Smoke and Vine Festival

Saturday, July 15, 4 pm – 10 pm at James River Cellars Winery, 1100 Washington Highway, Glen Allen, Va. A wine and cigar festival, a celebration of community, family and friends presented by Johnson’s Charities and Funkmotor Entertainment. Proceeds benefit children with disabilities and special needs. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, sample James River wines, enjoy premium cigars on the private smoker’s patio, learn line dancing as DJ King Tutt and Mr. Gee play the jams, groove Butcher Brown Jazz Band and satisfy your palate with foods from Big Herm’s Catering and Ronnie’s BBQ, plus there will also be specialty vendors, and a beer truck for the non-wine drinkers. Advance tickets $30 and may be more at the gate.

DIRECTIONS: To James River Cellar Winery – from I-95 take exit 86B (Elmont). At the second stoplight turn right onto Route 1 North (Washington Highway). Winery entrance is less than one mile on right immediately after the driving range. 11008 Washington Highway Glen Allen, VA. For more information on James River Cellars Winery call (804) 550-7516 or visit http://www.jamesrivercellars.com/, for information on Smoke and Vine visit http://smokeandvinefestival.com/. Smoke and Vine returning Hosts CBS 6 Antoinette Essa and Thomas Haskins.