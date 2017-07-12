× Women found dead with ‘obvious signs of trauma’ at Henrico motel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman’s body was discovered with obvious signs of trauma at a Henrico motel Wednesday morning.

Henrico police said at approximately 11:35 a. m., officers and fire crews responded to the motel in the 5100 block of Williamsburg Road for a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, an unresponsive woman was discovered inside the room. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say there were obvious signs of trauma.

The body of the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will determine manner and cause of death.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. There is no information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.