Virginia among states featured on Budweiser for summer

Budweiser is rolling out new bottles and cans that support states that are home to their breweries.

On July 6 the company announced their new look saying, “Our new state bottles and cans celebrate the homes of our breweries and the communities that support them,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president, Budweiser. “Since 1876, Budweiser has been proudly brewed across America, and this summer, we’re inviting local consumers to raise a cold one with us.”

The bottles and cans with special packaging are specific to California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

You can find the Virginia branded beer on shelves through September as they are a part of Budweiser’s summer packaging.

