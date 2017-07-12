Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes on I-85 South in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has shut down all lanes on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.

All lanes are closed between Squirrel Level Rd. and Boydton Plank Rd. (mile marker 64). VDOT said traffic is currently getting by on the right shoulder. There is currently a three and a half mile backup. VDOT is telling motorist to expect delays.

All northbound lanes have reopened.

Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said the vehicle was fully engulfed, but no one was injured.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

3 mile backup on I-85 south beginning near mm 64 in @DinwiddieInfo & left lane closed on I-85 north due to vehicle fire. Expect delays. — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) July 12, 2017