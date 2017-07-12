Time For Turkey with BJ’s Wholesale Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Our great friend of the show David Hicks from BJ’s wholesale Club was LIVE in the CBS 6 Backyard Weather Garden and fired up the grill. He showcased Buttermilk Ranch Turkey Burgers and Grilled Panzanella Salad. For more information you can visit http://www.BJs.com

Buttermilk Ranch Turkey Burger Recipe

Ingredients for Turkey Burger:

● 6 Harvestland All Natural Turkey Burgers, defrosted

● 3 Tbsp. Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix

● 6 Hamburger Rolls

● Iceberg Lettuce

● 2 Tomatoes, sliced

● Easy Sweet Corn Relish (recipe below)

● 6 Tbsp. Ranch Salad Dressing

Ingredients for Easy Sweet Corn Relish

● 1/12 cups Frozen Corn, defrosted

● 1/2 Red Sweet pepper, chopped

● 1/2 Green Pepper, chopped

● 1/2 Red Onion, chopped

● 1/4 cup Sweet Relish

● 1/4 cup White Vinegar

● 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

● 1/2 tsp. cumin

● 2-3 tbsp. pure cane sugar, to taste

● Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

● 3 slices pre-cooked bacon, crumbled (optional) Combine all ingredients in a large glass mixing bowl and stir to combine. Refrigerate overnight or up to 1 week.

Directions:

1. Preheat grill on medium-high. Place chicken burgers in a large, re-sealable bag. Add ranch mix and shake vigorously until patties are well coated.

2. Place burgers on oiled grate, close grill and cook until 165° in center, about 4 minutes per side.

3. Arrange a lettuce leaf on each roll and place a burger on top. Layer on tomato, corn relish and ranch dressing, then enjoy.

Grilled Panzanella Salad Recipe

Ingredients for Salad:

● 1 (24 oz.) pkg. assorted bell peppers, seeded, cut into 2" strips

● 2 medium yellow or green squash, sliced 1⁄2" thick lengthwise

● 1 sweet onion, peeled, cut horizontally into 1⁄2" slices

● Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

● 1 Italian loaf, thickly sliced

● 1⁄4 cup organic extra-virgin olive oil

● 1 garlic clove, lightly crushed with side of knife

● 1⁄2 (24 oz.) pkg. Roma tomatoes, chopped, juices reserved

● 2 Tbsp. capers, drained

● 4 cups organic herb salad or organic baby arugula Ingredients for Dressing:

● Grated zest and juice of 1⁄2 lemon (about 1⁄4 cup juice)

● 2 Tbsp. white vinegar

● 1⁄3 cup organic extra-virgin olive oil Talking Points:

Directions:

1. Preheat grill on medium or light charcoal. 2. Working one vegetable at a time, drizzle 3 Tbsp.

(total) of the oil over peppers, squash and onion, turning

to coat both sides. Season with salt and pepper. 3. Brush both sides of bread slices with remaining oil. 4. Arrange vegetables on grill. Cook, turning once,

until tender with deep grill marks, about 8 min. for squash and onion, 6 min. for peppers. Remove to warm platter and cover with foil.

5. Arrange bread on grill and cook until crisp and browned, turning once, about 1 min. per side. (Check often and turn/remove slices as necessary to avoid burning). Remove bread from grill and rub with garlic. Tear into bite-size pieces; place in large salad bowl.

6. Chop cooked vegetables into bite-size pieces. Add to salad bowl.

7. Whisk together lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar and olive oil in a small bowl.

8. Pour dressing over bread and vegetables and toss. Add chopped tomatoes, reserved tomato juice and capers to bowl. Toss well, season with salt and pepper and toss again. Set aside 20 min. to marinate.

9. Just before serving, add greens to bowl and toss to mix.