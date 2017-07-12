No injuries reported in garage fire in Henrico’s Far West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Henrico County’s Far West End Wednesday afternoon.

Henrico fire crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of English Ivy Lane for a house fire at 7:26 p.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they encountered an attached garage with heavy smoke. Firefighters dispatched to additional engines to help with the fire.

The fire was marked under control in 30 minutes.

There were no injuries during the fire. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.