Camps shift schedules to help beat the heat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Camps leaders are making sure campers stay safe, cool, and hydrated as intense heat blankets Central Virginia. About 350 campers played at YMCA Camp Thunderbird Wednesday as the heat index flirted with triple digits.

Camp Director Jason Ching said on hot days, counselors focus on making sure the kids do not get overheated.

"What we tell our counselors is make sure that they have about 15-minute break, every 15 minutes say, 'Hey take five sips of water for me, so I know that you're getting hydrated,'" Ching said.

Once afternoon arrives, Ching said the campers will spend less time outside.

"We try to modify our activities as much as possible on hot days," he said. "Usually when the heat index is right around 99 to 100."

Water and indoor activities are planned to keep the campers safe in the heat.

"It doesn't matter if it's hot, if were inside and we have to modify these activities, our counselors are aware of that," he said. "They have back pocket games that they can pull out and say, 'Hey we didn't get to do this, we have an activity that's just as good as the first one.' So usually the campers... it goes right over their head that it's a hot day, they're still having fun."

Camp Thunderbird counselors are trained to spot sign of dehydration. There is also an EMT on site.