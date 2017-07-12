From “Garden To Glass” at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

RICHMOND, Va. – The summer is a great time to sip and savor delicious cocktails infused with fresh ingredients. Greg McQuade was LIVE on location at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and enjoyed a tasty preview of their new series, “Garden to Glass,” where the public can learn to use ingredients from their own backyards to create signature drinks. For a complete list of classes, visit http://www.lewisginter.org
Apple Thyme Martini
2 Oz Vodka
1 Oz Apple Juice
2 Oz Thyme Syrup*
Combine everything in a shaker with ice, pour into a Martini glass.
Garnish with sprig of thyme
*Infused Syrup
Dissolve 1 part sugar into 1 part water with several sprigs of thyme (or lavender or mint). Let simmer for 5-10 minutes and strain.
Lady Jane
1 egg white
2 Oz earl grey infused gin*
1 oz lavender syrup
1 oz lime juice
Combine and shake vigorously with ice and pour into a coupe glass. Serve immediately
Sparkling Mint Gin
In a glass, combine 2 oz gin, 1 oz lime juice, 1 oz mint syrup, top off with sparkling water. Stir and garnish with a lime.