From “Garden To Glass” at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

RICHMOND, Va. – The summer is a great time to sip and savor delicious cocktails infused with fresh ingredients. Greg McQuade was LIVE on location at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and enjoyed a tasty preview of their new series, “Garden to Glass,” where the public can learn to use ingredients from their own backyards to create signature drinks. For a complete list of classes, visit http://www.lewisginter.org

Apple Thyme Martini

2 Oz Vodka

1 Oz Apple Juice

2 Oz Thyme Syrup*

Combine everything in a shaker with ice, pour into a Martini glass.

Garnish with sprig of thyme

*Infused Syrup

Dissolve 1 part sugar into 1 part water with several sprigs of thyme (or lavender or mint). Let simmer for 5-10 minutes and strain.

Lady Jane

1 egg white

2 Oz earl grey infused gin*

1 oz lavender syrup

1 oz lime juice

Combine and shake vigorously with ice and pour into a coupe glass. Serve immediately

Sparkling Mint Gin

In a glass, combine 2 oz gin, 1 oz lime juice, 1 oz mint syrup, top off with sparkling water. Stir and garnish with a lime.