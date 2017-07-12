Crews battling house fire on Richmond’s southside

Police ID Henrico man who apparently killed himself inside Walgreens
July 12, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Fire crews are battling a house fire on Richmond’s southside Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Chris Armstrong with Richmond Fire said crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of Kelrae Drive for a house fire at 3:50 p.m.

When crews arrived five minutes later, they encountered heavy smoke visible upon arrival.

Armstrong said smoke was coming from the front and roof of the home. Crews initiated an interior attack to put out the fire.

Firefighters are still working to get the fire under control, but Armstrong says crews are being released from the scene.

There is no word on injuries or a cause of the fire at this time.

