Chess helps Richmond students Build Better Minds this summer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Russian chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov once said the game of chess "teaches you to play by the rules and take responsibility for your actions, how to problem solve in an uncertain environment."

Getting Richmond students out of their uncertain environments is what this summer camp is all about.

Police Officer Perry Baker, of the Richmond Police Athletic League, was looking for a summer camp idea.

"I'm a big chess fan, played in high school, and I wanted to bring it to the (RPAL) kids."

They did not have to look far for a kid at heart who loves chess.

VCU senior Corey Hancock founded the Legacy Chess Academy.

The game has been his passion since middle school, where he considered himself shy and introverted.

"But when I started learning chess, I wasn't thinking about that," Corey said. "I was sharing ideas, working with other kids, learning how to get better myself."

Chess can teach logic and discipline, even when you’re just having fun.

"I want them to just have fun and just learn something. So, in that environment, I want them to talk as much as possible," he said.

