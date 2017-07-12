How you can help fight childhood cancer Friday, Saturday and Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of people will help stir up a cure to fight childhood cancer during the annual Anthem LemonAid community-wide event this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The special program featured local kids hosting LemonAid stands to raise funds for children with cancer July 14-16. The sales benefit the Hematology and Oncology clinic at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Nearly 800 stands will be set up at area Kroger, Walgreens, Walmart and Sam’s Club locations as well as at businesses and neighborhoods across Central Virginia. WTVR CBS 6 will also host a stand outside our studios at 3301 W. Broad Street on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

