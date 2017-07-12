× Glen Allen man arrested in West End home invasion

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Ahmin June Thompson, 20, of Glen Allen, was charged in connection to an October 29, 2016, home invasion in Henrico’s West End. Thompson was arrested Tuesday and charged with with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, robbery, and wearing a mask in public, according to police.

Thompson, police said, was not one of the suspects shot by a resident during the home invasion at the Three Chopt Townhomes, at Three Chopt Road and East Ridge roads.

His role in the crime has not yet been made clear by investigators, who said more arrests could be imminent.

Thompson, according to his Facebook page, graduated from Glen Allen High School.

Another Glen Allen graduate, Taivon Fox, was shot and killed by the townhome resident during the home invasion. Another suspect, not Thompson, was also injured in the shooting.

Both Thompson and Fox played football for Glen Allen High School.

There was no sign Fox and the second unnamed suspect knew the man who shot them, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett in the days after the shooting. They added it was possible the men knew someone who had been inside the Three Chopt Road townhome before.

The suspects, police said, knocked on the townhome’s door and claimed that someone hit the resident’s car in the parking lot. While the resident went outside to check out the situation, the two masked men reportedly tried to rob a woman inside the townhome.

The crime was thwarted when the resident fired a gun at the intruders, police said.

No charges were filed against the resident who shot the suspects.

This remains a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.