CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have a juvenile in custody after a stabbing in Chesterfield County Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the stabbing happened in the 9700 block of Bending Oak Drive sometime before 1 p.m.

The victim, who was a man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Crime Insider sources said the juvenile is a teenage boy.

Investigators said the violence is domestic-related and that charges are pending.