Studio Two Three takes over the CBS 6 Instagram account

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s time for the summer #CBS6Takeover on Instagram. This year the theme is “RVA Makers.”

What is a maker, you ask? They are the artisans, fabricators, designers, tinkerers, and influencers whose work helps shape metro-Richmond.

Each week a new guest will take over the account to show you their world. It’s a chance for you to engage and ask them questions, and perhaps discover something new and meaningful.

At the end of the summer, you come back to WTVR.com and vote for the #CBS6Takeover that you enjoyed the most and CBS 6 gives $200 to the winner’s chosen nonprofit. Last year, Henrico firefighter Patrick Hannan won, with the Veil Brewing close behind.

This week Studio Two Three is taking over.

Executive Director Ashley Hawkins’ vision is taking shape in black and white and all of the colors in between, over at the studio in the corner of West Clay and McTavish in Scott’s Addition.

“We’re hoping to spread the gospel of printmaking and photography to the community of Central Virginia,” Hawkins said.

The studio opened in 2009 and has since doubled in size with its move over to Scott’s Addition.

Artists have 24/7 access to studios, and printmaking equipment and the public has access to the retail store and educational classes Tuesday through Saturday.

Follow along as Studio Two Three introduces you to their operation and share with you their dream for Richmond.

The #CBS6Takeover event is a fundraiser. At the end of the summer, you vote for who had the best takeover and CBS 6 will donate to their chosen nonprofit. Studio Two Three chooses “Girls Rock! RVA.”