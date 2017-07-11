RICHMOND, Va. – Hundreds of churches around the country will join together this weekend to make a world wide statement that God loves people. Heights Church in Richmond is participating in the RVA Day 2017. Tim Patti and Pastor Josh Whitlow stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on how you can show love and serve your community. RVA Day 2017 is happening Saturday, July 15th at the Heights Church at 12440 Gayton Road. The event starts at 7:30 am. For more information you can visit http://www.theheightschurch.com/ and http://www.facebook.com/heightsrva