Strip club king buys Scott’s Addition building

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond’s strip club king has further fortified his holdings.

An LLC tied to William Pyliaris, who owns the bulk of the gentlemen’s clubs in the region, last month purchased 3300 Norfolk St., which houses the Scott’s Addition location of PaperMoon Gentlemen’s Club.

The purchase price for the two-story, 13,000-square-foot building was $875,000, according to city records. The seller was PaperMoon owner Frazier T. Boyd III.

The June 26 deal gives Pyliaris control of both Paper Moon locations, after he purchased the PaperMoon South Gentleman’s Club property at 6710 Midlothian Turnpike in December 2016 for $1 million, according to city property records. Both strip clubs remain operational and are under the same ownership, according to employees.

Including the two locations from the Paper Moon franchise, Pyliaris now owns six strip clubs across Richmond, adding to the CandyBar on Hull Street Road, Daddy Rabbits on Broad Rock Boulevard, Pure Pleasure at Labrook Concourse and Club Rouge in Shockoe Bottom.

