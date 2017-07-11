Man wanted in fatal shooting in Fredericksburg parking lot

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Fredericksburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect in a fatal shooting in the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot.

Police are searching for Stevie Montrel Adams, 37, on felony charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges are in connection to the murder of Alon Alvin Clipper, of King George County, on Saturday, July 1.

Police said at around 1:58 a.m. they received a call for shots fired in the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot, located in the 2000 block of Plank Road. A short time later, the Communications Center received a call from Mary Washington Hospital that a male with gunshot wounds was brought to the emergency room.

The victim, identified as Clipper, later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators believe Adams is armed and dangerous. Police say if you see Adams, don’t approach him and contact them immediately.

Adams, who is known to frequent the greater Fredericksburg area, is described as 5’11”, approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of Stevie Adams. Their investigation is ongoing.

Police asks that anyone with information about the incident or Adams’ whereabouts call police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.