We had a rematch and a corn-shucking good time



CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – Our friends, Francine Whittaker and Wick Coleman were back this year to preview the annual Caroline County Agricultural Fair that kicks off Wednesday, July 12th continuing through Saturday, July 15th. Jessica defended her blue ribbon title against Nikki-Dee who came in second last year. Nikki-Dee, Jessica and Cheryl also went head to head to see who could shuck corn the fastest. The address is 8332 County Fair Lane in Ruther Glen. For more information, including tickets you can visit http://www.carolinefair.com/



