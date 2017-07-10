Massive fire burns Hanover home, no hydrants in the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Fire damaged an 8,000-square-foot home in western Hanover County.

When fire crews arrived to the 12000 block of Walnut Hill Drive at about 1:15 p.m., they found heavy fire conditions in garage.

The flames spread quickly to the rest of the home.

Everyone inside the home made it out OK and no injuries were reported.

Multiple crews and tankers responded to the scene as there are no fire hydrants in the area, according to Hanover Fire spokesman Battalion Chief Jason Williams.

The fire department had no timetable on when the fire would be cleared and advised people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

37.732495 -77.678514