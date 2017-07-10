Virginia Beach man gored at Running of the Bulls festival in Spain

Cigarette plus gas can spark Chesterfield house fire
Posted 10:25 pm, July 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:32PM, July 10, 2017

SPAIN – A man from Virginia Beach was gored in Spain’s 2017 San Fermin bull running festival, according to the Government of Navarra’s website.

The 35-year-old man is listed in favorable condition, affiliate WTKR reports.

The 2017 San Fermin Festival runs from July 6 to July 14.

Children run in front of devices representing bulls during the "Encierro Txiki" (Small Bull Run) at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 10, 2017. The festival is a symbol of Spanish culture that attracts thousands of tourists to watch the bull runs despite heavy condemnation from animal rights groups (MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images)

As of Monday, five people have been gored and several others have been injured.

The Running of the Bulls takes place in Spain, Portugal and in some parts of Mexico. The event gained worldwide fame after author Ernest Hemingway wrote about one in his 1920s novel “The Sun Also Rises.”