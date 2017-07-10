Sip & Savor the flavor at Bonefish Grill



RICHMOND, Va. – Bonefish is known for its delicious fish and seafood entrees. Aaron Clifton, a Managing Partner made a return visit to our LIVE show to showcase a few of their popular Summer Menu Items, including their signature Blue Hawaiian Cocktail and Spicy Tuna Bowl.

Sparkling Blue Hawaiian Cocktail

Ingredients: Volume:

• Your Favorite Rum (see below for fun ideas) 1.5 oz

• Blue Curacao liqueur .75 oz

• Coco Lopez or Crème de Coconut* .50 oz

• Fresh Pineapple Juice 1 oz

• Top with Champagne or Prosecco Top with

• Edible Orchid Flower & Cocktail Straws Garnish with

Directions:

• In a large shaking tin or mixing glass, combine all ingredients EXCEPT Prosecco.

• Add ice & then shake vigorously.

• Pour all ingredients into your final glass for presentation.

• Add ice to glass & top with sparkling prosecco.

• Garnish & enjoy!

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Ingredients: (2 Servings)

• 6 oz Tuna Sashimi Slices

• 1 Cup Cooked Basmati Rice

• 3 oz of Fruit Salsa

• 1 Avocado (quartered)

• ¼ Cup Carrot Slices (thinly sliced)

• 4 Sprigs of Cilantro

• Crispy Wontons or Fried Onions for Garnish

Directions:

• Lightly sear the Tuna Sashimi.

• On a plate, place Tuna Sashimi slices on top of cooked rice.

• Fan Avocado slices out and place next to the Tuna.

• Pour Fruit Salsa over the Tuna.

• Garnish with carrot slices, sprigs of Cilantro and Crispy Wontons.

• Serve with Soy Sauce or Chile Garlic Sauce.

• Enjoy.

Ingredients for Fruit Salsa:

• 2 Cups of Pineapple (Chopped)

• 1 Tbsp Jalapeno (finely diced)

• ½ Cup Red Pepper (finely diced)

• ¼ Cup Red Onion (Chopped)

• 1 Tbsp Lime Juice

• 1 Tbsp Chili Powder

• 1 Tbsp Brown Sugar

• Cilantro to Taste

• Salt and Pepper to Taste

Directions:

• Core and dice Pineapple (1/4”X1/4”)

• Slice Jalapeno (1/4”X 1/4”)

• Stem, seed, and dice Red Bell Peppers (1/8” x 1/8”)

• Peel and chop Red Onion (1/8” x 1/8”)

• Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl and toss to coat evenly