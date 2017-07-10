Sip & Savor the flavor at Bonefish Grill

RICHMOND, Va. – Bonefish is known for its delicious fish and seafood entrees. Aaron Clifton, a Managing Partner made a return visit to our LIVE show to showcase a few of their popular Summer Menu Items, including their signature Blue Hawaiian Cocktail and Spicy Tuna Bowl.
Sparkling Blue Hawaiian Cocktail
Ingredients: Volume:
• Your Favorite Rum (see below for fun ideas) 1.5 oz
• Blue Curacao liqueur .75 oz
• Coco Lopez or Crème de Coconut* .50 oz
• Fresh Pineapple Juice 1 oz
• Top with Champagne or Prosecco Top with
• Edible Orchid Flower & Cocktail Straws Garnish with
Directions:
• In a large shaking tin or mixing glass, combine all ingredients EXCEPT Prosecco.
• Add ice & then shake vigorously.
• Pour all ingredients into your final glass for presentation.
• Add ice to glass & top with sparkling prosecco.
• Garnish & enjoy!
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Ingredients: (2 Servings)
• 6 oz Tuna Sashimi Slices
• 1 Cup Cooked Basmati Rice
• 3 oz of Fruit Salsa
• 1 Avocado (quartered)
• ¼ Cup Carrot Slices (thinly sliced)
• 4 Sprigs of Cilantro
• Crispy Wontons or Fried Onions for Garnish
Directions:
• Lightly sear the Tuna Sashimi.
• On a plate, place Tuna Sashimi slices on top of cooked rice.
• Fan Avocado slices out and place next to the Tuna.
• Pour Fruit Salsa over the Tuna.
• Garnish with carrot slices, sprigs of Cilantro and Crispy Wontons.
• Serve with Soy Sauce or Chile Garlic Sauce.
• Enjoy.
Ingredients for Fruit Salsa:
• 2 Cups of Pineapple (Chopped)
• 1 Tbsp Jalapeno (finely diced)
• ½ Cup Red Pepper (finely diced)
• ¼ Cup Red Onion (Chopped)
• 1 Tbsp Lime Juice
• 1 Tbsp Chili Powder
• 1 Tbsp Brown Sugar
• Cilantro to Taste
• Salt and Pepper to Taste
Directions:
• Core and dice Pineapple (1/4”X1/4”)
• Slice Jalapeno (1/4”X 1/4”)
• Stem, seed, and dice Red Bell Peppers (1/8” x 1/8”)
• Peel and chop Red Onion (1/8” x 1/8”)
• Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl and toss to coat evenly