CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was hurt when a Chesterfield home caught fire Monday morning.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the home along the 6100 block of Morning Mist Drive, according to Chesterfield Fire spokesman Lt. Jason Elmoreā€.

The person who was injured suffered a non-life threatening injury, he added.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

