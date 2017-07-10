More MARTIN’S continue to close, only some to reopen as Publix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Six Richmond area MARTIN’S stores will close Monday.

The MARTIN'S store in Carytown is one of them. It was busy Monday morning with customers coming to check out last-day sales.

"It's like a family atmosphere whenever you go into any MARTINS store," said one customer. "I like their fresh fruit, salad bar. And sometimes I do like the fried chicken."

Andrew Colhoun has been shopping there for three years.

"They've got good prices on produce and on their meats. So we've always appreciated that. Good service. It used to be Ukrop's--my wife was a big fan so we just kept coming here," he said.

The store on West Cary is one of three stores closing Monday that will become Publix.

The Florida-based company is taking over ten MARTIN’S stores in the area.

The first Publix in the Richmond area is set to open on Saturday, July 15, at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Henrico County.

The second grocery store to open in the area will be Publix at The Shoppes at Crossridge, located at 10250 Staples Mill Road. It is at the same location where Martin’s used to be. That grand opening is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

"I'm going to miss Martin's, but I am excited about Publix," said a shopper.

Fred White worked at as assistant meat manager at Martin's. He was at Ukrop's before and worked at Publix when he lived in Florida. He says its move here is a step in the right direction.

"Publix is very customer-oriented. They're going to take it back to where Ukrop's was before Ukrop's close. They insist on customer carry out. There's a lot of companies that talk customer service, but they don't stick with it," said White.

The other MARTIN’S stores that haven’t closed yet will be renovated and overhauled by Publix on a rolling basis.