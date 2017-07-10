Mingle with the Washington Redskins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Celebration in the End Zone is a brand new fan event, that gives fans the chance to mingle with Washington Redskins personnel and bid on exclusive memorabilia including a signed Kirk Cousins helmet. Chief Content Officer and Senior Vice President for the Washington Redskins Larry Michael along with Event Director Cindy Creasy stopped by our studio to fill us in on all of the fin details. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the year-round youth programs at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. Celebration in the End Zone takes place on Tuesday, August 1st after training camp from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. For more information you can visit http://www.facebook.com/CelebrationInTheEndZone or http://www.EventsAtBSWRTC.com

And don’t miss the Annual River City Golf Classic, where you have the chance to play 18 holes with representatives from the Washington Redskins including Larry Bruce, Jay Gruden and More. The 4th Annual River City Golf Classic takes place on Tuesday, July 25th. For more information you can visit http://www.rivercityclassic.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CELEBRATION IN THE END ZONE}