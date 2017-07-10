× 1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Dinwiddie County Monday evening.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred around 5:41 p.m. on Route 1 SB, half a mile south of Westover Drive in Dinwiddie.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim will be released, pending notification of next of kin.

State Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Stay CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story. Witness can email news tips and photos here.