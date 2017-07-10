Death of 1-year-old now being investigated as a homicide: Crime Insider

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – The January death of a 14-month-old Colonial Heights boy is now being investigated as a homicide, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources tell Burkett that the Medical Examiner’s office confirms that King Edward Harvey died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Little King was found dead in a relative’s home in 100 block of Moore Avenue on January 24. At that time foul play was not suspected.

His death has now been classified as a homicide, according to those sources.

Colonial Heights Police confirm there’s an active investigation in the case right now.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.