Scary video leads to arrest after cyclist hit on bike route

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. -- A Tennessee cyclist suffered cuts and bruises when he was struck by a SUV while he was riding on Natchez Trace Parkway on Saturday. The driver, 58-year-old Marshall Grant Neely III, was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of an accident, reckless endangerment, and failure to render aid.

Neely is the Dean of Students at University School of Nashville.

"Greg Goodman and Tyler Noe were cycling on the Natchez Trace Parkway, a designated bike route, near the Parkway’s northern terminus. A black Volvo passing the bicyclists struck Noe causing serious but non-life threatening injuries. The Volvo’s driver failed to stop and left the scene. Goodman was wearing a camera and provided a video of the incident to investigators," the National Park Service said in a statement. "The Natchez Trace Parkway is a designated bicycle route, and bicycle traffic increases dramatically on the weekends and holidays."

U.S. Park Rangers will meet with the United States Attorney’s Office to consider additional federal charges.

"In Mississippi and Tennessee, bicyclists are allowed to use the full lane of traffic to ride in when necessary," Acting Chief Ranger Calvin Farmer said. "Federal regulations require bicyclists to ride single file, and riders are encouraged to move to the right to allow for vehicles to pass. It is also highly recommended riders wear high-visibility clothing and flashing front and rear lights. Vehicle drivers must provide a safe distance when overtaking and passing a bicyclist.”