Suspect arrested, police ID victim in Southside homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have arrested a man for a homicide that occurred on Richmond’s Southside Saturday evening.

Officials said that police were called to the 2000 block of Powell Road at 8:40 p.m. for a report of a man shot shot in the stomach.

When officers arrived they found a man, identified as 53-year-old Wayne D. Spencer, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital where police said he died of his injuries.

Police arrested the suspect, 60-year-old Alfred V. Booker, on scene and charged him with murder.

No additional information was available at last check.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for continuing coverage of this developing story.