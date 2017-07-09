× Seven injured in Lawrenceville shooting

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left seven people injured early Sunday morning.

Deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched to the 500 block of Sturgeon Road just after 2:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting that multiple people were suffering from gunshot wounds at a residence there. Upon arrival, deputies determined that everyone who had been injured had left the scene.

A short time later, it was reported that six patients had arrived at the Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center in Emporia while another patient had checked in to the Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill.

The seven victims were identified as 21-year-old Anfernee Turner of Emporia, 20-year-old Gregory Terry of Emporia, 21-year-old Sadequa Gillis of Emporia, 18-year-old Dana Adams of Lawrenceville, 23-year-old Patrice Rhodes of Alberta, 23-year-old Ricky Johnson, Jr. of Emporia and 21-year-old Shylice Wright of Alberta.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Investigators responded to the scene and both hospitals and collected evidence.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information related to this crime to either contact them at (434) 848-3133 or Brunswick County Crime Solvers at (434) 848-2336.