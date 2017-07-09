At least 1 killed after Amtrak train hits car in South Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Emergency crews are working a fatal crash involving a car and an Amtrak train in South Richmond Sunday evening.

This scene is unfolding on Broad Rock Boulevard near E. Belt Boulevard. That's not far from McGuire VA Medical Center.

Richmond police said at least one person in the car was killed when the Amtrak 157 Northeast Regional train collided with the vehicle.

There has been no word on additional injuries.

Photos from the scene show what appeared to be a portion of a car’s front-end sitting next to the tracks.

Officials said the Amtrak train was headed to Norfolk from Richmond. Passengers remain on the train while crews work the scene.

According to Amtrak's website, the train's arrival time is unavailable because of a "service disruption." Customers are asked to call 1-800-USA-RAIL for additional information.

Broad Rock Boulevard is closed at E. Belt Boulevard and the RPD Crash Team is on the scene.

No additional details were available at last check.

