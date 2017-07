Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A CSX freight train car came off the tracks not far from the CSX Rail Yard Saturday morning.

A WTVR CBS 6 crew captured video of crews working to put the car back on the tracks just off Dumberton Road.

There has been no word if anyone was injured.

It was also unclear what, if anything, the railcar was carrying.

WTVR CBS 6 reached out to CSX for information about the incident, but had not heard back as of 9 p.m. Saturday.