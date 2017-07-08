Police seek teen acting suspiciously with 3-year-old in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identity a teenager acting suspiciously with a three-year-old girl in Fredericksburg Saturday evening.

The Fredericksburg Police Public Information Officer Sarah Kirkpatrick said the incident happened in the 300 block of Riverside Manor Boulevard when dispatchers received a call just before 6:30 p.m. that a teenage boy was acting suspiciously with a three-year-old girl.

“The female’s mother approached the suspect who fled toward the tree line in the 300 block of Riverside Manor Drive and River Road,” Kirkpatrick said. “Patrol officers responded and a K-9 track was executed.”

The suspect was described as as a black male. He was shirtless and wearing light-colored shorts with either a white t-shirt or towel draped around his neck.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Officers urged anyone with information about the incident to call police immediately at 540-373-3122.

To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.