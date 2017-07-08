Cold front will bring some strong storms, less humid air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- High temperatures on Saturday will get into the lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel even hotter.

A cold front will pass through Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening with scattered thunderstorms.

Storms will not affect everyone, but the storms that do form will produce heavy rainfall and also have the potential for hail and damaging wind gusts. The chance of severe weather is higher closer to the North Carolina border.

Behind the front, it will be less humid and slightly cooler for Sunday.

Heat and humidity will both increase again for week ahead. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Monday through Friday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the hottest of the summer so far.

