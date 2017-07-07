Surveillance photos show suspect wanted in Hopewell armed-robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for an armed robbery in a Hopewell neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 Block of Hill Avenue for a reported armed robbery at 10:17 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the female victim was about to exit her parked vehicle when the offender approached her from the rear drivers-side portion of the vehicle, placed a firearm to the back of her head and demanded her money,” said a police spokesperson.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money from the victim.

During the investigation, police located a neighbor who recorded surveillance video of the suspect entering a maroon in color, 2005-2011 model year, Chevrolet Impala. Police said the car has temporary license plates and was being driven by an unknown driver.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion, 18-25 YOA, 5’11’-6’2”, 180-210 pounds with a short haircut and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing ripped/patched designer jeans, a white tank top under a sleeveless vest with a large patch on the back.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter and is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide regarding the offender or the involved vehicle, contact Detective David Hirn of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

Anyone with information can also contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.